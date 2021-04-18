Huntington National Bank Cuts Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Baidu were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $213.56 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

