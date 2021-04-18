Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Genpact were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,912,000 after buying an additional 160,563 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,634 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,241,000 after acquiring an additional 291,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,747. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

