Huntington National Bank Purchases Shares of 2,452 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Vale by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

NYSE VALE opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

