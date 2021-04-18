Huntington National Bank Sells 110 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Moderna by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50,961 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Moderna from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $170.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of -105.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $345,141,666.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,702,166 shares of company stock worth $830,534,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

