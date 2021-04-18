Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Huntsman for the first quarter have been going up over the past two months. Huntsman benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. The company is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is also shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Huntsman’s Polyurethanes segment is well placed for strong upside in the long term on the back of its focus on ramping up its high-value differentiated downstream portfolio. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. The company also remains focused on expanding its margins and generating strong free cash flows. Moreover, Huntsman is committed to reduce debt using strong cash flows.”

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUN. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,568,000 after purchasing an additional 373,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 282,295 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,737,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,823,000 after acquiring an additional 256,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,453,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,173.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,884 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.