Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 966,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $70,389.00. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $102,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,921 shares of company stock worth $809,948.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYMC stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Hycroft Mining has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

