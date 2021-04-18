I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.00. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover I-Mab.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,417. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

