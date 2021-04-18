iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Short Interest Update

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 240,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IFMK traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.33. 220,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,786. iFresh has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of -3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Get iFresh alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iFresh stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) by 278.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of iFresh worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About iFresh

iFresh Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.