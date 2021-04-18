IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Raised to $110.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.36.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.74. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,977 shares of company stock worth $12,055,914 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 130,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 563,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,520,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

