Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.10.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock worth $6,360,411. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $399.00 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

