Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Immunovant by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMVT opened at $15.42 on Friday. Immunovant has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

