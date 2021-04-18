Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Major Shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 Buys 19,292 Shares

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $38,005.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,747,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 12,970 shares of Impac Mortgage stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $25,291.50.

On Monday, April 12th, Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 25,000 shares of Impac Mortgage stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 124,535 shares of Impac Mortgage stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $249,070.00.

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.23).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,804 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.