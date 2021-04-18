Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.82. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.07.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.64 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth about $921,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, and marketing poultry such as chicken, eggs, pork, balanced feed, and other meat products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of pigs and balanced feed for animal consumption.

