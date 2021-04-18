Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) will announce earnings per share of ($1.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $391.91 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

IEA traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,234. The stock has a market cap of $284.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.37 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,292,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

