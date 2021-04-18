Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Position Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ingredion by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

