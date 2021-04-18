Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Shares of NOTV opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

