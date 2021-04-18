Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 3,123 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $293,905.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,452.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $272,024.52.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $337,951.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $90.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,010.33 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $21,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,478,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.68.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

