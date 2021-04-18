Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 127.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.49 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

