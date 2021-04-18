Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,894 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 810,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,894 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $30,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641,997 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,450,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after buying an additional 1,679,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,352,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $39.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

