Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up approximately 0.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,420.08, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,720 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

