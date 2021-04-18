Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $130.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.68.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 26.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

