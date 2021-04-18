INT Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One INT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. INT has a total market capitalization of $12.38 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INT has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00055043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.65 or 0.00678742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00088563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

