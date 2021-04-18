Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.64

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.64 and last traded at $71.13, with a volume of 347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. Insiders have sold a total of 1,060,694 shares of company stock valued at $72,545,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,493 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 25.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

