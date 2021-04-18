Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after purchasing an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,955,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,642. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.