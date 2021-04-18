InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

IHG opened at $72.28 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

