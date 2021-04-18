International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

NYSE:IBM opened at $133.59 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.83. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

