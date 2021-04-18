International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $133.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

