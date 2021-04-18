International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Decreased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.83. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

