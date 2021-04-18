International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives $49.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,810. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.