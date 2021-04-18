Interwest Venture Management Co. Sells 1,500,000 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Interwest Venture Management Co. cut its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 38.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,354,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the quarter. The RealReal accounts for about 14.0% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Interwest Venture Management Co.’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $53,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 462,845 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 75.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 408,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,121. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $23.94 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The company had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

