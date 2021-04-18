Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Purchased by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 636.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,367 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 227,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 146,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07.

