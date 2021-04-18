Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 140.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,073 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,199,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 412,248 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 261,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 915,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 64,283 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 158,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,214. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17.

