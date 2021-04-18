Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.94. 13,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,176. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.52. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $89.27 and a twelve month high of $186.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.386 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.