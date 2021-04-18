Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,657,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after buying an additional 147,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 382,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

