Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,475 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX remained flat at $$15.15 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,893. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

