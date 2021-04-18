Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.2% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $342.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $342.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

