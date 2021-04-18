Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,270,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 230,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 47,149 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 239,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 103,393 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

ISBC opened at $15.00 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

