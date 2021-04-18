Investors Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,178,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

