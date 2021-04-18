Investors Financial Group LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $974,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

