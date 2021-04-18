Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 562 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

NYSE:LMT opened at $391.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

