Investors Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

