Investors Financial Group LLC Takes $125,000 Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,925 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CEMEX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.02.

NYSE CX opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. Research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

