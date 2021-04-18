Iowa State Bank Acquires 260 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.01. The stock had a trading volume of 40,583,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,415,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.73 and a 200-day moving average of $313.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $342.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.