Iowa State Bank Acquires 994 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.1% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $137.25. 7,708,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $337.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.