Iowa State Bank Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,635.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 307,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 301,341 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,264,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,652,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 114,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,541. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

