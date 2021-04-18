Iowa State Bank Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $89,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,242.1% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 120,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 114,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,729,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,007. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 106.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

