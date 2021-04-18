Iowa State Bank Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,628,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after acquiring an additional 589,938 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 408,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.36. 1,353,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

