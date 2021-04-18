Iowa State Bank Has $3.34 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,937,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

