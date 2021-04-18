Iowa State Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Chevron by 118.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Chevron by 42.3% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 18.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 19.4% during the first quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 242,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,416,000 after buying an additional 39,465 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.96. 7,458,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,074,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

