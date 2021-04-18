Iowa State Bank Purchases 2,193 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $201,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.51. 3,574,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,292. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

